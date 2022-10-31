ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $475.00 at Wolfe Research

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wolfe Research from $600.00 to $475.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $555.61.

Shares of NOW opened at $420.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $408.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a PE ratio of 424.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total transaction of $3,074,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total value of $3,074,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,582 shares of company stock worth $9,842,332 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,385 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ServiceNow by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,523,133,000 after purchasing an additional 87,874 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $1,515,281,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

