Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) PT Lowered to $79.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $83.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. HSBC upgraded Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Nomura upgraded Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Pinduoduo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.73.

PDD stock opened at $52.95 on Thursday. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $95.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Pinduoduo by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 166,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 19,443 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Pinduoduo by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Pinduoduo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Pinduoduo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

