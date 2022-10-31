Morgan Stanley Lowers Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target to $88.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.94.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $85.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -65.57 and a beta of 1.55. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $58.07 and a 1 year high of $142.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. Wolfspeed’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.34 per share, with a total value of $240,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 38,868.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 446,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,198,000 after acquiring an additional 445,825 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 646,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,828,000 after buying an additional 330,582 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 622.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 233,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after buying an additional 201,074 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 180,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,473,000 after buying an additional 131,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,345,000.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

