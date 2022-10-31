Ryder System (NYSE:R) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Stephens

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $86.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Ryder System Stock Down 0.4 %

Ryder System stock opened at $81.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $89.37.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of R. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 9.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 24.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 59.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 10.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also

