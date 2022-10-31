Credit Suisse Group Lowers Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $48.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP stock opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.84. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $60.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 15.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 81.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 14.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

