Comparing NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) & NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) and NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NEXGEL and NeuroMetrix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NEXGEL $1.55 million 5.07 -$4.31 million N/A N/A NeuroMetrix $8.25 million 1.65 -$2.28 million ($0.69) -2.54

NeuroMetrix has higher revenue and earnings than NEXGEL.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEXGEL 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NEXGEL and NeuroMetrix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

NEXGEL currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 254.61%. Given NEXGEL’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NEXGEL is more favorable than NeuroMetrix.

Profitability

This table compares NEXGEL and NeuroMetrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEXGEL -309.81% -70.15% -45.41% NeuroMetrix -57.46% -20.37% -18.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of NEXGEL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of NEXGEL shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NeuroMetrix beats NEXGEL on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NEXGEL

NEXGEL, Inc. manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc. in November 2019. NEXGEL, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies. The company offers its products to managed care organizations, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and primary care physicians; occupational health, primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, and hand surgeons; and pain medicine physicians, neurologists, physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians, and neurosurgeons. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

