PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Stephens

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson cut PacWest Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of PACW opened at $25.48 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 39.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 71,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 347,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,977,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

