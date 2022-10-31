Brokerages Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) PT at C$75.80

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$75.44.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 30th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$61.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$48.88 and a 1-year high of C$84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.88.
Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend
About Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.
