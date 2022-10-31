Brokerages Set Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) PT at C$7.03

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.03.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WEED shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$3.40 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$5.50 to C$4.20 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Canopy Growth to C$2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Canopy Growth to C$3.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of TSE WEED opened at C$4.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.69. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of C$2.79 and a 12-month high of C$19.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.86.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.