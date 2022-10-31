Brokerages Set B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Price Target at C$7.40

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.40.

BTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities raised shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.24, for a total value of C$35,319.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,415,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,481,571.60. In related news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.24, for a total value of C$35,319.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,415,465 shares in the company, valued at C$14,481,571.60. Also, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total transaction of C$62,231.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,165 shares in the company, valued at C$139,619.20. Insiders have sold 105,321 shares of company stock valued at $455,712 over the last ninety days.

B2Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

B2Gold stock opened at C$4.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 8.57. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.84 and a twelve month high of C$6.39.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$487.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

