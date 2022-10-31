Brokerages Set Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) PT at C$12.23

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.23.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of AGI opened at C$11.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 61.56. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.30 and a 12-month high of C$11.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

In other news, Director John Mccluskey sold 120,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 694,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,123,176.

