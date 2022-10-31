International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 155 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($1.87) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. HSBC set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 136 ($1.64) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 172.62 ($2.09).

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 115.28 ($1.39) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 117.40. The stock has a market cap of £5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.52. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 90.47 ($1.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 183.16 ($2.21). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

