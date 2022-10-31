J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Price Target Cut to GBX 630

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 735 ($8.88) to GBX 630 ($7.61) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 945 ($11.42).

J D Wetherspoon Trading Down 1.6 %

JDW stock opened at GBX 445 ($5.38) on Thursday. J D Wetherspoon has a 1-year low of GBX 388.40 ($4.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,050 ($12.69). The firm has a market cap of £572.94 million and a P/E ratio of 2,781.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 473.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 596.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

In related news, insider Ben Whitley sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.89), for a total transaction of £3,090.15 ($3,733.87). In other news, insider Ben Thorne acquired 2,050 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 484 ($5.85) per share, with a total value of £9,922 ($11,988.88). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,107 shares of company stock worth $1,022,131 in the last three months.

(Get Rating)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

