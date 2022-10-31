Barclays Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €7.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.14) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PSM. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($12.45) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.29 ($7.44) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($16.33) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.41) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.29) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Down 3.9 %

PSM stock opened at €6.86 ($7.00) on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of €6.44 ($6.57) and a one year high of €15.55 ($15.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of €7.32 and a 200-day moving average of €8.70.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

