UBS Group Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €12.20 Price Target

UBS Group set a €12.20 ($12.45) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PSM. Barclays set a €8.65 ($8.83) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($16.33) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.29) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.41) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($7.04) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €6.86 ($7.00) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.91. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of €6.44 ($6.57) and a one year high of €15.55 ($15.87). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

