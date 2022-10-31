Hunting’s (HTG) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 360 ($4.35) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hunting from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hunting from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 325 ($3.93) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hunting presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 309.17 ($3.74).

Shares of LON HTG opened at GBX 258 ($3.12) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 257.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 263.35. The firm has a market cap of £425.55 million and a P/E ratio of -5.92. Hunting has a 52 week low of GBX 142.80 ($1.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 356.50 ($4.31). The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.18%.

In other news, insider Bruce Ferguson acquired 15,000 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 242 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £36,300 ($43,861.77).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

