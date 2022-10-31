Warburg Research Reiterates €16.00 Price Target for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM)

Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($16.33) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.29) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($12.45) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.41) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays set a €8.65 ($8.83) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.80 ($10.00) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

ETR:PSM opened at €6.86 ($7.00) on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of €6.44 ($6.57) and a one year high of €15.55 ($15.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.70.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.