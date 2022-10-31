Berenberg Bank Cuts Greggs (LON:GRG) Price Target to GBX 3,000

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GRG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) price objective on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Greggs alerts:

Greggs Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LON GRG opened at GBX 2,018 ($24.38) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.29. Greggs has a 12 month low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,443 ($41.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 1,739.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,884.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,013.70.

Greggs Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Greggs’s payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

In other news, insider Roisin Currie bought 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,772 ($21.41) per share, for a total transaction of £265.80 ($321.17). In other Greggs news, insider Roisin Currie bought 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,772 ($21.41) per share, with a total value of £265.80 ($321.17). Also, insider Matthew Davies acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,126 ($25.69) per share, with a total value of £42,520 ($51,377.48).

About Greggs

(Get Rating)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.