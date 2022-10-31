Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Cranswick Stock Performance

CWK stock opened at GBX 2,958 ($35.74) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,516.92. Cranswick has a 1 year low of GBX 2,548 ($30.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,888 ($46.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,879.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,072.27.

Insider Activity at Cranswick

About Cranswick

In related news, insider Mark Bottomley bought 639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,127 ($37.78) per share, for a total transaction of £19,981.53 ($24,143.95).

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

