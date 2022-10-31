JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Price Target to GBX 149

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 149 ($1.80) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transport operator’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 160 ($1.93) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 144.60 ($1.75).

LON FGP opened at GBX 103.40 ($1.25) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £775.72 million and a PE ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 112.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 120.70. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 83.75 ($1.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 145.66 ($1.76).

In other news, insider Peter Lynas bought 20,000 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($27,791.20). In related news, insider Peter Lynas purchased 20,000 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($27,791.20). Also, insider Ryan Mangold sold 327,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.32), for a total transaction of £357,010.97 ($431,381.07).

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

