Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($7.73) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.04) target price on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Friday.

Get Bytes Technology Group alerts:

Bytes Technology Group Trading Down 1.6 %

LON BYIT opened at GBX 368.40 ($4.45) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £882.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,631.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Bytes Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 360.20 ($4.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 588.50 ($7.11). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 417.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 431.06.

Bytes Technology Group Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. Bytes Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other Bytes Technology Group news, insider David Maw acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.48) per share, with a total value of £11,130 ($13,448.53). In other news, insider Alison Vincent purchased 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £9,998.75 ($12,081.62). Also, insider David Maw acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.48) per share, for a total transaction of £11,130 ($13,448.53).

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bytes Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bytes Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.