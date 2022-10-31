Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.04) price target on the stock.
Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 640 ($7.73) target price on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a report on Thursday, October 6th.
Shares of BYIT opened at GBX 368.40 ($4.45) on Friday. Bytes Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 360.20 ($4.35) and a one year high of GBX 588.50 ($7.11). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 417.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 431.06. The stock has a market cap of £882.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,631.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
In related news, insider David Maw purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 371 ($4.48) per share, for a total transaction of £11,130 ($13,448.53). In other Bytes Technology Group news, insider Alison Vincent bought 2,375 shares of Bytes Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of £9,998.75 ($12,081.62). Also, insider David Maw bought 3,000 shares of Bytes Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.48) per share, with a total value of £11,130 ($13,448.53).
Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.
