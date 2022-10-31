Aviva (LON:AV) Given New GBX 485 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 520 ($6.28) to GBX 485 ($5.86) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AV has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.52) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 510 ($6.16) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 510 ($6.16) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 510.63 ($6.17).

Aviva stock opened at GBX 413.30 ($4.99) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 416.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 416.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a GBX 10.30 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%.

In other Aviva news, insider Amanda Blanc purchased 25,704 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 389 ($4.70) per share, for a total transaction of £99,988.56 ($120,817.50). In other news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.06) per share, with a total value of £5,396.72 ($6,520.93). Also, insider Amanda Blanc acquired 25,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 389 ($4.70) per share, for a total transaction of £99,988.56 ($120,817.50). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 41,992 shares of company stock worth $17,018,528.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

