Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) target price on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,150 ($38.06) to GBX 3,165 ($38.24) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.52) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($42.29) to GBX 3,400 ($41.08) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anglo American has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,423.13 ($41.36).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 2,625 ($31.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,771.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,088.66. The company has a market cap of £35.11 billion and a PE ratio of 519.80. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.06) and a one year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.38).

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,622 ($31.68) per share, with a total value of £6,764.76 ($8,173.95). Insiders have bought a total of 273 shares of company stock valued at $718,845 in the last 90 days.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

