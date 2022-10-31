Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2022

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) target price on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,150 ($38.06) to GBX 3,165 ($38.24) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.52) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($42.29) to GBX 3,400 ($41.08) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anglo American has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,423.13 ($41.36).

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 2,625 ($31.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,771.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,088.66. The company has a market cap of £35.11 billion and a PE ratio of 519.80. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.06) and a one year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.38).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,622 ($31.68) per share, with a total value of £6,764.76 ($8,173.95). Insiders have bought a total of 273 shares of company stock valued at $718,845 in the last 90 days.

About Anglo American

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.