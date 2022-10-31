Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€90.00” Price Target for Siltronic (FRA:WAF)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WAF. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($86.73) price target on Siltronic in a report on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on Siltronic in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective on Siltronic in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of WAF opened at €65.50 ($66.84) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €64.12 and a 200 day moving average price of €74.83. Siltronic has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($54.08) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($156.33).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

