Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday.

Kion Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €22.30 ($22.76) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €27.24 and its 200 day moving average is €39.06. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($83.49).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

