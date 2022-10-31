Baader Bank Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €40.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KGX. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday.

Kion Group Stock Down 0.7 %

FRA:KGX opened at €22.30 ($22.76) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €27.24 and a 200-day moving average price of €39.06. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($83.49).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

