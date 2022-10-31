Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FRE. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €46.10 ($47.04) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

FRE stock opened at €22.16 ($22.61) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €27.49. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($61.39) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($81.63).

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

