Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €14.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($14.29) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) price target on ENI in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($16.84) price target on ENI in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) price objective on ENI in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective on ENI in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($16.02) target price on ENI in a report on Monday, August 1st.

ENI Price Performance

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €13.07 ($13.33) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. ENI has a 52 week low of €10.45 ($10.66) and a 52 week high of €14.80 ($15.10). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.28.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

