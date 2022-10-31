Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €37.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €28.50 ($29.08) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Fuchs Petrolub Price Performance

FPE opened at €23.95 ($24.44) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €23.79. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($38.16) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($45.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

