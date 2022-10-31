Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €50.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €72.50 ($73.98) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, October 6th. set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Nemetschek Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at €49.34 ($50.35) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €53.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €61.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €43.49 ($44.38) and a twelve month high of €116.15 ($118.52).

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

