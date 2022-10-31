JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €19.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($19.39) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($14.29) price target on ENI in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($16.02) price objective on ENI in a research note on Monday, August 1st. set a €15.70 ($16.02) price target on ENI in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) target price on ENI in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday.

ENI Price Performance

Shares of ENI stock opened at €13.07 ($13.33) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion and a PE ratio of 3.88. ENI has a 12 month low of €10.45 ($10.66) and a 12 month high of €14.80 ($15.10). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

