JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €27.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.50 ($28.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($23.98) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of DTE stock opened at €19.30 ($19.69) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($18.50). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of €18.41.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.