Baader Bank Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €90.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADS. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €87.00 ($88.78) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($127.55) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($163.27) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €165.00 ($168.37) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

adidas stock opened at €99.35 ($101.38) on Friday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($205.11). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €131.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €160.92.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

