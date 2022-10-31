Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €55.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($58.16) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €72.50 ($73.98) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Nemetschek Stock Performance

ETR:NEM opened at €49.34 ($50.35) on Friday. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of €43.49 ($44.38) and a 1 year high of €116.15 ($118.52). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €53.22 and a 200-day moving average of €61.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.24.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.