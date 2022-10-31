OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM) versus Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Head-To-Head Survey

OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM – Get Rating) and Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

OmniComm Systems has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enjoy Technology has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OmniComm Systems and Enjoy Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniComm Systems -2.67% -13.18% -6.95% Enjoy Technology N/A -746.92% -74.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

41.2% of Enjoy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of OmniComm Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Enjoy Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares OmniComm Systems and Enjoy Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OmniComm Systems $27.10 million 2.43 $3.69 million N/A N/A Enjoy Technology $81.00 million 0.29 -$220.61 million ($2.29) -0.08

OmniComm Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enjoy Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OmniComm Systems and Enjoy Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniComm Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Enjoy Technology 1 3 0 0 1.75

Enjoy Technology has a consensus target price of $4.40, suggesting a potential upside of 2,191.67%. Given Enjoy Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enjoy Technology is more favorable than OmniComm Systems.

About OmniComm Systems

OmniComm Systems, Inc., a healthcare technology company, provides Web-based electronic data capture (EDC), and eClinical software and services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations (CROs), and other clinical trial sponsors worldwide. It offers TrialMaster, which allows organizations conducting clinical trials to collect and manage the data over the Internet; TrialOne Phase I Clinic Automation, a software application suite that provides clinical trial site sponsors, study investigators, and study monitors with various tools to conduct the Phase I clinic operation; and IRTMaster, which offers interactive response technology in support of the randomization process in clinical trials. The company also provides eClinical Suite that comprises a set of tools for collecting and managing clinical data, including EDC for real-time entry and double data entry (DDE) for entry from paper originals; and Promasys, a clinical trial data management system for DDE and EDC, which is primarily used at research institutions for investigator-initiated trials. In addition, it offers Acuity, a clinical data aggregation and analytics platform that provides actionable insights into quality, risk, and performance of various aspects of clinical trials in real time. Further, the company provides consulting and professional services, such as project management, clinical services, training, custom configuration, system integration, standard operating procedures and implementation assistance, installation, and validation services, as well as application hosting and related support services. It sells its products through a direct sales force and relationships with CRO partners, as well as through co-marketing agreements with vendor and channel partners. OmniComm Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Enjoy Technology

Enjoy Technology, Inc. operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. On June 30, 2022, Enjoy Technology, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

