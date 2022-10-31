Contrasting Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) & Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW)

Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Rating) and Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Global Digital Solutions and Jupiter Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Digital Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Jupiter Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A $2.21 million N/A N/A Jupiter Wellness $2.88 million 7.47 -$28.10 million N/A N/A

This table compares Global Digital Solutions and Jupiter Wellness’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Global Digital Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jupiter Wellness.

Volatility and Risk

Global Digital Solutions has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jupiter Wellness has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Digital Solutions and Jupiter Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -968.99% Jupiter Wellness -438.51% -152.31% -133.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Global Digital Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Global Digital Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Global Digital Solutions

Global Digital Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing security and technology solutions. It develops Pilot Assisted Landing System, which generates a host of new applications through landing trajectory optimization that provides safety margin against weather related hazardous conditions, such as wind shear, wake turbulence, icing, and low ceilings and fog. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores. It also manufactures, distributes, and markets a line of consumer products, such as CBD-infused sunscreen under the CaniSun brand; CBD-infused skin care lotion under the CaniSkin brand; and products for the dermatological treatments of pain and inflammation under the CaniDermRX brand. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

