Financial Contrast: nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) & SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares nLIGHT and SunPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nLIGHT -13.06% -10.82% -8.75% SunPower -10.51% -4.15% -1.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.0% of nLIGHT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of SunPower shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of nLIGHT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of SunPower shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nLIGHT $270.15 million 1.91 -$29.67 million ($0.79) -14.46 SunPower $1.32 billion 2.35 -$37.36 million ($0.90) -19.88

This table compares nLIGHT and SunPower’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

nLIGHT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SunPower. SunPower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than nLIGHT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

nLIGHT has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunPower has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for nLIGHT and SunPower, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nLIGHT 0 1 1 1 3.00 SunPower 5 7 4 0 1.94

nLIGHT presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 123.29%. SunPower has a consensus target price of $21.82, indicating a potential upside of 21.99%. Given nLIGHT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than SunPower.

Summary

nLIGHT beats SunPower on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications. It sells its products through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and European countries, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, and South America. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Camas, Washington.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements. It also offers commercial roof, carport, and ground mounted systems; and post-installation monitoring and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides residential leasing services, as well as sells inverters manufactured by third parties. It primarily serves investors, financial institutions, project developers, electric utilities, independent power producers, commercial and governmental entities, production home builders, residential owners, and small commercial building owners. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. SunPower Corporation is a subsidiary of TotalEnergies SE.

