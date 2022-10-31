World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The business had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Up 0.4 %

WWE stock opened at $78.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $79.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.11.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 62.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 152.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth $248,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading

