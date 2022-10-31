Cedar Fair (FUN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.00 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.58). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $509.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.50 million. On average, analysts expect Cedar Fair to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FUN stock opened at $41.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.33. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $62.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 169,595.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 256,089 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,142,000 after purchasing an additional 745,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,190,000 after purchasing an additional 663,373 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp set a $55.00 target price on Cedar Fair in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

