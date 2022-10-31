Leidos (LDOS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Leidos to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Leidos has set its FY22 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $6.10-$6.50 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Leidos to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $101.74 on Monday. Leidos has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.17.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 55.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Leidos by 566.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Leidos by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Leidos by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.