Quantum (QMCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Quantum has set its Q2 2023 guidance at -$0.03–$0.01 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.16 million. On average, analysts expect Quantum to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $1.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.38.

Insider Activity at Quantum

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum

In related news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 36,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $56,914.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,927,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,487.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Quantum news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 32,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $37,821.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,894,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,032.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 36,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $56,914.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,927,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,487.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,816 shares of company stock worth $180,551. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quantum by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 182,427 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the second quarter valued at $1,331,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Quantum by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 64,208 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quantum by 180.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 327,739 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quantum during the first quarter valued at about $912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.