Nutrien (NTR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.09 per share for the quarter. Nutrien has set its FY 2022 guidance at $15.80-$17.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $15.80-17.80 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. On average, analysts expect Nutrien to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NTR stock opened at $82.36 on Monday. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $65.84 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.62 and a 200-day moving average of $89.45.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. HSBC cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Nutrien by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.