Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of -0.15 per share for the quarter. Offerpad Solutions has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.06 by -0.02. Offerpad Solutions had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of 1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.13 billion. On average, analysts expect Offerpad Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Offerpad Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NYSE OPAD opened at 0.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is 2.72. Offerpad Solutions has a fifty-two week low of 0.77 and a fifty-two week high of 8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at Offerpad Solutions
In related news, Director Roberto Marco Sella acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of 1.69 per share, with a total value of 845,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 878,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,483,999.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Offerpad Solutions
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.
Offerpad Solutions Company Profile
Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.
