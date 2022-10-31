Booking (BKNG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $49.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, analysts expect Booking to post $93 EPS for the current fiscal year and $118 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Booking Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,871.72 on Monday. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,815.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,952.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,498.66.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,838. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 21.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Booking by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Booking by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

