Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect Nautilus Biotechnology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Performance

Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $297.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.81. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have issued reports on NAUT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In related news, VP Subramanian Sankar bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $87,600.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 41,654 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $121,629.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,006,142 shares in the company, valued at $29,217,934.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Subramanian Sankar acquired 40,000 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $87,600.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 157,500 shares of company stock valued at $383,458. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nautilus Biotechnology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 35,888 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 1,747.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 72,578 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

