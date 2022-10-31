OneSpan (OSPN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect OneSpan to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. OneSpan has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.79 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. On average, analysts expect OneSpan to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $10.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44. OneSpan has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.42 million, a PE ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,616,000 after buying an additional 48,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,407,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 27,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 18,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

