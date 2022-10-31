Nevro (NVRO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Nevro to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Nevro has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.10. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 43.73% and a negative net margin of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $104.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.66 million. On average, analysts expect Nevro to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $38.84 on Monday. Nevro has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $117.57. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average is $47.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Nevro

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVRO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nevro from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Nevro to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,322,000 after buying an additional 568,749 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Nevro by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,989,000 after purchasing an additional 287,936 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Nevro by 673.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 274,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 238,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,252,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,246,000 after buying an additional 67,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nevro during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.