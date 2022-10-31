BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
BMRN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.67.
NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $86.77 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $97.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.42.
In other news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $599,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,205 shares of company stock worth $1,910,205. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $875,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 499,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,323,000 after purchasing an additional 29,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
