BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BMRN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.67.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $86.77 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $97.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $599,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,205 shares of company stock worth $1,910,205. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $875,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 499,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,323,000 after purchasing an additional 29,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.