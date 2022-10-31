Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$57.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$61.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$52.93.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$42.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.46 billion and a PE ratio of 4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$32.05 and a 52-week high of C$57.50.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

